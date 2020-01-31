Mark A. Bohlen Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 31, 2020 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mark A. Bohlen, 67, of East Dubuque, Ill., died January 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today