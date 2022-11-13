WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Thomas William “Tom” Dingbaum, 79, of Wake Forest died peacefully in his home with his family by his side Monday morning, November 7, 2022. He was born in Dyersville, Iowa to the late Clarence Edmund Dingbaum and Marcella Mary Koopman Dingbaum.

Tom served as a Captain in the US ArmySpecial Forces (Green Berets) Unit and was a Korean Linguist. He had various stateside assignments as well as Okinawa and Vietnam. Tom was awarded two Purple Hearts for injuries during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge from the military, Tom was employed at Burlington Industries in Clarksville, VA and Raleigh, NC; and was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.