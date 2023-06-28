Keith Kay Crooks, 81, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on June 24, 2023, at MercyOne in Dubuque surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 29, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. A burial will follow in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on June 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

