Keith Kay Crooks, 81, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on June 24, 2023, at MercyOne in Dubuque surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 29, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. A burial will follow in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on June 28, 2023, at the funeral home.
Keith was born on August 6, 1941, in Gladbrook, IA, the son of Robert and Eva Mae (Rudebeck) Crooks. On February 9, 1963, he married Darlene Iris Kipp at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA.
He worked for the Illinois Central Railroad. Keith was a member of Key City Sams Camping Club, The Northeast Iowa CB Club of Waterloo, The Dubuque Eagles Club, along with the Charles City and Mason City CB clubs.
Keith enjoyed working on the railroad, fixing his John Deere lawn tractors, mowing grass, and doing snow removal. He loved spending time with his dog “Patches”. He called her “My Little Girl”. He also enjoyed camping but most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by three children: Richard Crooks (Noreen Daniels) of Dubuque, Rhonda Robinson of Independence, IA, and Rodney (Amanda) Crooks of Bernard, IA; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Dave (Marilee) Crooks of Evansdale, IA, Ronnie (Denise) Crooks and Kenny (Mary) Crooks both of Charles City, IA; two sisters, Jan (Duane) Wheat of Washington and Diana Clites of Charles City, IA; sister-in-law, Dorothy Crooks of Osage, IA.
He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene (February 2, 2018), his parents, his father and mother-in-law Floyd and Elsie (Kimber) Kipp, one brother Alden Crooks and two sisters-in-law.
The family wishes to thank the amazing nurses, doctors, and staff at MercyOne Dubuque for their wonderful care and compassion.