ELGIN, Iowa — Dora L. Albertson, 89, of Elgin, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Evan’s Memorial Home in Cresco.
There will be a private graveside service. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Elgin, is assisting the family.
