Maude D. Dailey, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Marcia A. Frett, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jeremy Gengler, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Joe H. Graham, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
David J. Grant, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Duane Jaeger, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Miriam K. McLean, Elizabeth, Ill. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Elizabeth Cemetery.
James W. Nicholas, Belmont, Wis. — Memorial service and celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, Belmont Convention Center.
Geraldine Norton, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home.
Gerald F. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Holy Ghost Church. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sandra L. Schrader, McFarland, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Fennimore (Wis.) United Methodist Church. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ronald L. Schroeder, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jolene Stienstra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Kevin Stienstra’s shop, 1210 S. Percival St., Hazel Green.
Alfred J. Timmerman, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Carol Womack, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorial service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.