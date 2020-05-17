LINCOLN, Neb. — Glenann Mary (Gard) Schultz, 64, of Lincoln, Neb., but her heart forever of Dubuque, returned to the Lord peacefully on May 9, 2020, surrounded by her eternally devoted husband following a courageous and admirable battle with chronic illness.
Glenann was born in Dubuque on May 27, 1954, to Joseph and Lyola Gard. She married the love of her life, Jamie Schultz, on February 11, 1978, and they were inseparable. Together they embarked upon the journey of starting a family, which was the cornerstone of Glenann’s life. A dedicated and devoted professional mother, her three children were and will always remain her greatest source of pride, and she loved them with a selfless love that only a mother can. She was blessed to welcome many grandchildren into her beautiful family and was the most amazing “Mimi.” Her grandchildren love her beyond words, and she was their best FaceTime playmate, often spending hours at a time watching her granddaughters play dolls or just talk to them. She cherished and fondly recalled, with striking detail, each and every moment of her families’ life story, and was a tremendous story teller. Glenann would be described by all who met her as very kind, compassionate, and perhaps the greatest listener to walk the earth. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting and knowing Glenann would be considered very blessed. Her infectious smile and signature laugh were sufficient to light up even the darkest room. She will be terribly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband Jamie; sons Jason (Melissa), of Duluth, Minn., and Tony (Kim), of Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughter Jackie (Matt) Hunter, of Omaha, Neb.; granddaughters, Ava, Isabelle, Halle and Arianna; grandsons, Knox, Dillon and Owen; brothers Gary (Karen) Gard, of Omaha, Neb., and Guy (Kelly) Gard, of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Barb Gard; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and her dog Sophie.
Glenann was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lyola Gard; and a brother, Joseph Gard.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa, on Monday, May 18, at 11 a.m. Due to the state of Iowa’s restrictions at this time, Mass will be for immediate family members only. At 12:30 p.m. there will be a drive-by processional for friends to pay respects and talk with family. Visitation with family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Butherus, Maser & Love, Lincoln, Neb.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.