Joyce Ellen Graybill, 62, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Visitation will be held in Manchester on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with Reverend Gabriel Anderson officiating. Inurnment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
Joyce was born on May 3, 1959, in Manchester, the daughter of Doug and Carol (Rubner) Ross. She was raised with a strong work ethic on a farm northwest of Manchester. She attended elementary school in Dundee, Iowa and graduated from West Delaware High School in 1977, where she excelled at sports, was honored as FFA Sweetheart Queen, was on the homecoming court and was a busy 4H’er showing beef, dairy and sheep at the Delaware County Fair. She studied business and played softball and basketball at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls.
On June 28, 1980, Joyce was united in marriage to Carey Graybill at Immaculate Conception Church in Masonville, Iowa. They lived in Manchester for many years until moving to Dubuque in 1992. Joyce worked at Exide Battery and then devoted her time to their business, Graybill Custom Builders, Inc. She most recently worked part-time at Fareway in Peosta, Iowa.
Joyce was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque. Joyce and Carey enjoyed time on their Harley Davidson touring the countryside and visiting establishments with cycling friends, camping and their trips to see family in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was skilled in all areas of their business, particularly with interior design where she put her personal touches on the homes they built together. Joyce enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a proud mother and grandmother. Her kind and patient manner, friendliness and gift of gab will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 42 years, Carey Graybill; her two children, Stacie Becker and Colin Graybill of Dubuque, Iowa; two grandchildren, Levi and Olivia Becker; mother, Carol Ross of Manchester; sister, Lea Ann Smith (John) of Manchester; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Debbie (Dan) Ryan of Las Vegas, Vicky (Kermit) Gunderson of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Troy (Michelle) Graybill of Las Vegas, Neveda; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Doug Ross; brother, David Ross; father and mother-in-law, John and Gayle Graybill; grandparents, Les and Eleanor Rubner, Douglas Ross and Irma Wigger; and nephew and God son, Kirk Gunderson.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Hospice for the wonderful care that they gave Joyce. Your kindness and generosity that was given to Joyce and our family will never be forgotten.
Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.