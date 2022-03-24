BELLEVUE, Iowa — P. Jean Hueneke, 93, of Bellevue, died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus, where services will follow.

Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family.

