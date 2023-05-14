Murlene Lena (Fecht) Hinrichs Clayberg, 93, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Grand Meadows campus of Luther Manor in Dubuque, Iowa.

Murlene was born on September 9, 1929 in Carthage, Illinois to Amos and Lena (Ufkes) Fecht. She attended Carthage High School and Carthage College, both in Carthage, Illinois. She married Robert “Jack” Hinrichs in 1950. They had two sons, Michael and Mark.

