Murlene Lena (Fecht) Hinrichs Clayberg, 93, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Grand Meadows campus of Luther Manor in Dubuque, Iowa.
Murlene was born on September 9, 1929 in Carthage, Illinois to Amos and Lena (Ufkes) Fecht. She attended Carthage High School and Carthage College, both in Carthage, Illinois. She married Robert “Jack” Hinrichs in 1950. They had two sons, Michael and Mark.
After Jack’s death, Murlene remarried to Daniel Clayberg of Cuba, Illinois. Murlene was a talented lady who was very involved in the Cuba community. She was employed at Alexander Lumber Company, the State Bank of Cuba, and Gem City Savings over her career. She was a long-time member of the Cuba United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities, most notably as organist for services, weddings, and funerals, and as a member of United Methodist Women. She was a 53 year member of PEO Chapter CB in Cuba. Murlene was a beautifully talented seamstress in her younger years, and kept up her abilities with quilting; producing lovely quilts for herself and family and also others through the quilters’ group at the Methodist church and the quilt guild in Canton. She expressed her other talents through china painting, gardening, canning, and preparing amazing meals. Murlene was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She lavished us all with her generosity, love and attention. She was always there with homemade goodies, a hug, and her beautiful smile. We were blessed to have her and will miss her always.
Murlene is survived by her son, Mark (Stacie) Hinrichs of Asbury, Iowa; step-daughter Mary (Ron) Kruzan, of Cuba, Illinois; granddaughters Janet (Nelson) Correa, of Canton, Illinois, Allison (Timothy) Peet of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Margaret (Adam) Kuchan of Morton, Illinois; grandson Robert (Robin) Hinrichs of Marion, Iowa; great-granddaughters Makalynne Correa, Evelyn Peet, Bennett Hinrichs, and Zia Kuchan; great-grandsons Malakai Correa, Cameron Peet, and Brooks Hinrichs. Nephews Paul (Myra) DeLong, Richard (Barb) Jurgens, Robert Jurgens, William (Penny) Hinrichs, Gary (Terry) Park, and David (Judy) Walker; nieces Linda Hinrichs, Cindy (Steve) Lubbert and Brenda Rodenburg.
Murlene was pre-deceased by her husband Jack Hinrichs, husband Danny Clayberg, son Michael, sister Esther Walker, and brother-in-law Chuck Walker.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 20th, 2023, at the Cuba United Methodist Church, Cuba Illinois. Murlene’s family will greet family and friends at 10:00 AM with a funeral service following at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at the Cuba cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Cuba United Methodist Church, Hospice of Dubuque, or a charity of your choice.
