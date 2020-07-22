Sister Richard Ann Quilter, BVM, 95, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Marian Hall.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:25-10:40 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Richard Ann was a primary teacher at Holy Family in Mason City, Iowa. She also taught in Milwaukee; Montrose, Calif.; and Chicago.
She was born on June 7, 1925, in Chicago, to Richard and Ann (Tracy) Quilter. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1945, from Our Lady of Angels Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1948, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard and John Quilter. She is survived by a brother, James Quilter, Wheeling, Ill.; James’ foster son Pa’al Joshi, Des Plaines, Ill.; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 74 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, IL, is in charge of arrangements.