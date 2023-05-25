DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jane E. Hahn, 82 of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 7 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 8:30 — 9:30 prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica with burial in the church cemetery.
Jane was born on January 2, 1941 in Delhi, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Marcella (Leyendecker) Derga. She married Herbert Hahn on July 14, 1962 in St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa.
Jane and Herb farmed near Dyersville, while raising eight children. Jane was an independent woman and continued farming after the loss of her husband, Herb in 1983. She later worked many years at Hardees and McDonalds in Dyersville.
She enjoyed fishing, playing cards and her trips to the casino. She looked forward to her trips to the Chicago Cubs games.
Survivors include her children: Glen (Karen) Hahn of Dyersville, Joyce (Charles) Harris of Marion, Joan (Duane) Grave of Marion, Jill (Virgil) Recker of Manchester, Judi (Ronald) Simon of Burlington, Gary Hahn of Dyersville, Jennifer Hahn of Marion, Jessica (Scott) Bries of Havelock, NC, grandchildren: Sara Hahn, Molly Hahn, Victoria Harris, Caleb Harris, Kristina (Mitch) Loesel, Jacob (Gladis) Grave, Alexi Grave, Amanda Recker, Tiffany (Tyler) Smith, Emily Recker, Anthony (Rachel) Simon, Dominique Grill, Erica Kennedy, Adam Kennedy, Nicholas Simon, Cassandra Bries, Shane Bries, Kyle Bries, Isabel Bries, several great grandchildren, siblings: Alvera Weber of Manchester, Bernice Lansing, Grace Neuzil, both of Dyersville, in-laws: Kathy Derga, Carol Derga, Dorothy Gorman, Molly (Ken) Angersola, and Alice Hahn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert in 1983, parents, and parents-in-law, Casper and Amelia Hahn, grandson, Jack Bries, siblings: Mary (Robert) Morris, John Derga, Albert Derga, in-laws: Ralph Weber, Art Lansing, Dick Neuzil, Irma Puckett, James Hahn, Estella Michels, and Delores Hahn.
The family would like to thank the staff at Finley Hospital in Dubuque and nurses of Helping Hands for their compassionate care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.