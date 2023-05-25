DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jane E. Hahn, 82 of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

Visitation will be held from 2 — 7 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 8:30 — 9:30 prior to funeral mass.

