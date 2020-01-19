Victoria S. Fischer Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 19, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BERNARD, Iowa — Victoria S. Fischer, 85, of Bernard, IA, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Luther Manor, Grand Meadows in Dubuque. Arrangements are pending at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bernard-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today