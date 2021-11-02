LANCASTER, Wis. — William R. Harris, 54, of Lancaster, died on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Platteville Golf & Country Club, where a memorial service will follow.

Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is assisting the family.

