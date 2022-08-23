ASBURY, Iowa — Margaret “Peggy” Pfeiler, 84, of Asbury, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Peggy will be 11:00 am Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery in Asbury.
Margaret was born May 8, 1938, in Wabasha, MN, the daughter of Lawrence and Margaret Rahman Heilscher. On September 6, 1958, she married Ronald G. Pfeiler in Farley. He died March 24, 2019.
Peggy was a hairdresser and worked in many area school kitchens.
She was a member of Church of the Resurrection. She was always donating her time. She enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, camping and fishing.
Survivors include her daughter, Stacy (Pat) Sweeney of Dubuque, and her son, Russ (Jane) Pfeiler of Sherrill; four grandchildren, Jessica (Cory) Petitgout of FL, Melissa (Todd) Krieger of Spirit Lake, Justin (Shasta) Flynn of Marion, Amy (Dan) McGovern of Peosta; 10 great grandchildren, Rilyn, Odessa, Kacey, Katelyn, Kael, Maxwell, Mason, Maggie, Griffin, and Lucee; and one sister, Donna Taft of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Collin “Slim” Pfeiler; and one grandson, Thadeas Howes.
A special thank you to the Asbury Community Fire Department for their promptness and kindness to Peggy.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.