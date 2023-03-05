John J. Brown, age 82, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 5:48 p.m., on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center. To honor John’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff Street, with Rev. Dennis J. Quint officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
John was born on November 14, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Joseph and Rose (Powers) Brown. He was the oldest of 4 children and at age 14 when his father died, John took over helping care for the family. In 1959, at age 19, he began working at Star Brewery and spent his entire career there.
He was part of the production crews for Take This Job and Shove It and the Fist movies filmed in Dubuque. John also honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965.
Recommended for you
Racing was in John’s blood. He and his brother, Ed, raced stock cars and drank beer in the Tri-State area for many years. In his later years, John enjoyed watching NASCAR and riding his John Deere lawn tractor. John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1995, and eventually moved to Stonehill, where he made many friends with the residents and staff. He was truly loved by everyone there. He also had an extremely special bond with his son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Kitty. John had a way of always making the world around him a more interesting place and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish John’s memory include his son, Terry (Kitty) Brown, Hazel Green, WI; a sister-in-law, Bette Brown, Dubuque, IA; 2 brothers-in-law, Gary (Roxanne) Pfab, Dubuque, IA and Dwight Henson, Dubuque, IA; and 3 nieces, Tracy, Heather and Shana.
John was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Marion Pfab and Joyce Henson; and a brother, Ed Brown.
John’s family would like to thank everyone at Stonehill, Visiting Nurses, Meals on Wheels and Hospice of Dubuque for their friendship and kindness.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in John’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. John Brown Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.