John J. Brown, age 82, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 5:48 p.m., on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center. To honor John’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff Street, with Rev. Dennis J. Quint officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.

John was born on November 14, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Joseph and Rose (Powers) Brown. He was the oldest of 4 children and at age 14 when his father died, John took over helping care for the family. In 1959, at age 19, he began working at Star Brewery and spent his entire career there.

