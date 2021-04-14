CASCADE. Iowa — Joanne T. Otting, 82, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life for Joanne will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements. Private graveside services for Joanne were held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade.
She was born at home February 27, 1938, in Cascade, Iowa, the youngest daughter of Joseph and Anna (Soppe) Otting, one of three daughters and six sons. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
Joann attended St Mary’s school from grade one through grade twelve. She was a starting guard for three years, including the 1954-55 girls basketball team, which posted a 22-2 record, certainly the best era of girls 6 on 6 girls basketball in Cascade.
In July of 1956, she entered the Marist missionary sisters of Framingham, Massachusetts. After she received an MA in speech pathology from Boston University, she served our Catholic church for 14 years. Later she was a member of the faculty as a speech therapist of the Manchester, New Hampshire School System.
Any stray cat that showed up at her backdoor was fed, nursed back to health if necessary, and coaxed inside to become a member of the family. Many were named Cassie in honor of her hometown.
She is survived by two siblings, Jerry (Joan) Otting, of Cascade, Iowa, Rev. Loras Otting, of Dubuque, IA; two sisters-in-law, Jean (Mrs. Robert) Otting and Jean (Mrs. Donald) Otting, both of Cascade, IA; a very special nephew, Ronald Woerdehoff; and her godchildren, Joan Topping and Mike Otting.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Wilbur “Bill” Otting, James Otting, Donald Otting and Robert Otting; two sisters, Rose Otting and Elizabeth Woerdehoff; two sisters-in-law, Grace Otting and Madonna Tucker; a brother-in-law, Clifford Woerdehoff; three nephews, John “Popper” Otting, Dave Otting and Bob Woerdehoff; and the untimely death of one niece, Lisa Otting.
Memorials for Joanne T. Otting may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
