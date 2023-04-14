HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Kathleen L. Goranson, 64, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Frederick Baltz officiating.
A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Saturday, April 15th from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Recommended for you
Kathy was born on December 21, 1958 to Donald & Ilo (Brenden) Sorte in Alexandria, VA. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA and later received her Master’s Degree from UW-Platteville, WI.
She married Kevin Goranson on July 6, 1985 in Frontenac, MN. Kathy worked for over 20 years as a guidance counselor at Southwestern School District in Hazel Green, WI.
She enjoyed antiques, flowers, music, classics cars, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Kevin; 2 sons: Cory (Ashley) Goranson of Elk River, MN and Kelly (Lexie) Goranson of Dubuque, IA; her mother, Ilo Sorte of Hazel Green, WI; a sister, Linda (Art) Hawkins of Meridian, ID; mother-in-law, Wanda Goranson; father-in-law, David (Margaret) Goranson, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Sorte.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Kathleen L. Goranson Memorial Fund has been established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.