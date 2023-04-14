HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Kathleen L. Goranson, 64, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Frederick Baltz officiating.

A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Saturday, April 15th from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

