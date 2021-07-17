Thomas M. Fleming, 83, of Dubuque, died on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at the church.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Thomas M. Fleming, 83, of Dubuque, died on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at the church.