GALENA, Ill. — James Harrison Coffey, a man with a brilliant mind and a heart of gold left us far too soon last Friday. At the young age of 23, James passed away on March 10, 2023. While our hearts ache with his loss, he now knows peace. A celebration of life will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may gather after 1 PM until the time of service. Born in Athens, Georgia, James spent most of his childhood in Williamsburg, VA, and Panama City Beach, FL. He was a 2016 graduate of Arnold High School in Panama City Beach and attended college for a brief period before beginning to work full-time and exploring his love of music and art. He moved to Galena in 2018 where he was a staple of the Gobbies restaurant staff for several years. His infectious smile and quick wit were impossible not to love and appreciate. He is survived by his dad and stepmom Donovan and Teresa Coffey, his sisters Madison, Kayleigh, and Genevieve, his mother, Sharee, and his dog, Gus.
Recommended for you
He was kind. He was thoughtful. He had dreams that ended before he had a chance to realize them. He leaves behind a family and friends that loved him unconditionally. A family that supported him but never fully knew his pain. Addiction is a wicked, cruel friend. Addiction operates without bias, without remorse. James’ death is tragic, but it doesn’t have to end there. If you suffer from depression or addiction or love somebody that does, please seek help. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Indiana Center for Recovery. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.