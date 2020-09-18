Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Judith Adams, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Daniel G. Atkinson, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Celebration of life: Following visitation, Zippy’s Brass Rail, Lancaster.
Dean E. Bennett, Racine, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Shirley F. Bresette, Sabula, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Anthony Eldrenkamp, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Gerald W. Hall, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lawrence F. Kruse, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa.
Ralph H. Muchow, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
John W. Huehne, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.
Mary C. Ohnesorge, Dubuque — Services: 5 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. at the
funeral home.
Gary Pitz, Peosta, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today,
St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa.
Dwight W. Rodas, Edgewood, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Union Cemetery, Littleport, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elkader, Iowa.
Ronald C. Rotkowski, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22,
St. Augustine University Parish, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Janette Stammeyer, West Union, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Luke Catholic Church, St. Lucas, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.