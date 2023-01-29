CUBA CITY, Wis. — Sondra Dee “DeeDee” Colson, 76, of Cuba City, WI passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Big Patch Cemetery in Platteville, WI. Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 4th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on at the funeral home.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.