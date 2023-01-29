CUBA CITY, Wis. — Sondra Dee “DeeDee” Colson, 76, of Cuba City, WI passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Big Patch Cemetery in Platteville, WI. Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 4th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on at the funeral home.
The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Sondra was born on August 27, 1946 to Earl & Iris (Byrd) Jenamann in Corbin, Kentucky. She attended Georgetown School and was a graduate from Cuba City High School. She worked for many years at John Deere Dubuque Works and at Advance Transformer. Sondra enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canning, baking, an avid card player, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sondra is survived by her 2 sons: Kenneth (special friend, Rachelle Wibben) Kitelinger of Platteville, WI and Matt Colson of Cuba City, WI; 2 granddaughters: Katelyn & Sara Kitelinger of Cuba City, WI; a grandson, Michael Fagan of Janesville, WI; a brother, Daniel “Bear” (Darcy) Jenamann of Georgetown, WI, a brother-in-law, Kenneth “Kenny” Coates of Georgetown, WI, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Roy & Nellie Byrd and a sister, Sharon Coates.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Sondra Dee “DeeDee” Colson Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Sondra Colson Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
