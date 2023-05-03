David Rains McCubbin Jr., 94, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Davenport went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, May 1, 2023 in Dubuque. Services will be Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 12 pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 am until the service, at the mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may go to Billy Graham’s Samaritan Purse. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com. David was born in Davenport on July 25, 1928. He was the son of David and Viola (Petersen) McCubbin Sr. He married Jean Freetly on May 18, 1948 in Stockton, CA. He served in the US Navy during the latter part of WWII and during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a machine operator for Ralston Purina for 37 years prior to retiring. He was a quiet man who loved watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved his family, his country and most of all, God. He was a member of the Berean Baptist Church in Davenport earlier in life and was currently attending Hope Evangelical Free Church in Dubuque, IA. Those left to honor his memory include his wife of almost 75 years, Jean, Dubuque, children: Charlene Behrens, Grand Junction, CO, Lynn McCubbin, Dubuque, IA and Jeffrey (Jennifer) McCubbin, Campbellsburg, KY, grandchildren: Kurt Behrens, Stephanie Reece, Troy Behrens, Kendra McCubbin and Cohen McCubbin, 7 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Guy and Paul and sisters, Florence Hansen and Marilyn Homer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.