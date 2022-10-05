GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mary Elizabeth Pearce — It’s September 30, 2022 and I find myself taking the last journey of my earthly life. It began 95 years ago on July 22,1927. I was born to Quincy and Ida May Randecker in Darlington WI. My parents raised me with my brothers and sisters: Ralph (Bernice), Raymond (Lois), Quincy Jr. (Donna), Violet (Cletus) Tippet, Rose (Marvin) Mullen, and Pearl (Sylvester) Banfield in Benton, WI while operating the local hardware store. My childhood years were filled with love and laugher with large family gatherings in our humble home above the store. My life has seen many ups and downs, as all do. In my 95 years I have acquired stories of the Great Depression, WWII, and much loss. I have been left behind by my parents, all of my siblings and most of my friends. But, God has always been with me and the good outweighs the bad. I began my adult life working at the Hazel Green Hospital as a nurse’s aid, of which I loved. It was in Hazel Green that I met the love of my life, Dale R. Pearce. We were married on April 18, 1949 in Elizabeth, IL. That day my family grew greatly. My mother and father-in-law Clarence and Marjory Pearce along with 3 more brothers David (Joyce) (Donna), Carl (Mary Ann), Wayne (Glenda) and a sister Irene (Pat) Hillary. My marriage to Dale brought me the greatest joy of my life, my 3 beautiful children: Scott (Vikki), Brett (Cindy) and Deanna “DeeDee” (Troy) Redfearn. They filled my life with the greatest love, pride, fun, and even tears. I will miss my 3 blessings the very most. I was also given the gift of 5 grandchildren: Benjamin (Jarryn), Elizabeth (Ben), Matthew (Christiana), Noah (Julia), and Michaela. Along with 4 great grandchildren: Christian, Liam, Charlotte, and Sullivan. They have given me a lifetime of love, smiles, and fun. My life has been filled with love for my children and grandchildren! My dearest Dale, I couldn’t have done this life without you. We loved and enjoyed our life together. We worked hard, traveled a little, and enjoyed so many beautiful friendships along the way. We added to our family the closest of friends, Jim & Jackie Redfearn and Dwight & Sharon Klaassen. Our family and friends were all irreplaceable! With my love for Jesus, I have always found purpose in being involved with my local church all of the days of my life. Today, I believe Jesus waits for me. I called upon His name years ago and I will rejoice with all those who have gone before me. Best of all I will be with my dear husband Dale, in a world with God, our loving father. I have missed him so very much. Don’t mourn me too long, loved ones. For I will be with my Savior Jesus where there is no more pain, suffering or loneliness. I leave you sweet family and friends with all my love for all of eternity. There will be a celebration of life on Friday October 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services located at 2424 State Rd. 80, Cuba City, WI. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. We will say our final goodbyes grave side at the Hazel Green Cemetery with a luncheon to follow for all friends and family. In lieu of plants & flowers a Mary E. Pearce Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home c/o: Mary Pearce Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
