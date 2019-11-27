Shirley M. Ackley, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Guttenberg, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center, where she was fondly known as Sassy Shirley.
Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Shirley was born on August 25, 1927, in Stanhope, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Ruth (Winburn) Philp. She was united in marriage to Glenn Ackley on May 26, 1945. To this union six children were born.
Shirley loved animals of any kind!
Surviving are two sons, Terry (Arlene) Ackley and Rick (Dianne) Ackley, both of Dubuque; three daughters, Robin (Eric) Kelso, of Huntsville, AL, Cindy (Fred) Ginnetti, of Phoenix, AZ, and Jamie (George) Baker, of Burlington, IA; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; a step-son, Gary (Rusty) Duenow; and son-in-law, Dave Schmitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn, on November 24, 1995; a daughter, Sue Schmitt, on September 9, 2013; a grandson, Eric Schmitt, at 6 months; and two brothers.
