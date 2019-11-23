EPWORTH, Iowa — Patrick Leo McDermott, 81, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Patrick will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also occur after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the funeral home in Epworth. Mass of Christian Burial for Pat will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding and Rev. Joseph McDermott S.V.D. Burial will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
He was born May 24, 1938, in Placid, Iowa, son of Vincent and Mary (Horsfield) McDermott. He received his education from Placid Grade School and Epworth High School. On May 30, 1959, he was united in marriage to Helen Oberfoell at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. Pat worked at the Dubuque Pack for 10 years. He was also employed at John Deere Dubuque Works until his retirement in 1994. Pat loved to farm, go coyote hunting and watch the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of the St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, and the Farley Knights of Columbus Council #2001.
He is survived by his wife, Helen McDermott, of Epworth; seven children, Barry McDermott and Mindi McDermott, both of Epworth, Roger McDermott, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Paul (Nancy Goebel) McDermott, of Springville, Iowa, Marci (Greg) Wertzberger, of Hiawatha, Iowa, Ross (Tammy) McDermott, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jamie (Kathy) McDermott, of Urbandale, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three siblings, Mary Lou Kramer, of Epworth, Lucille (William) Re, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Darlene King, of Canton, Ill.; three sisters-in-law, Ileen Domas, of Montclair, Calif., Verna (Dorrance) McDermott and Jean Oberfoell both, of Epworth; and two brothers-in-law, Leo “Mike” Oberfoell of Liberty, Mo., and Jim Brady, of DeWitt, Iowa.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ralph McDermott; three sisters-in-law, Ione (Chuck) Engler, Patti Brady and Phyllis Oberfoell; and five brothers-in-law, Milton (Irene) Oberfoell, Francis “Ducky” Oberfoell, Fred Kramer, William Domas and Gary King.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that cared for Pat over the years.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com