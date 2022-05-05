Robert A. Stonskas Sr., 95, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.
A Farewell Toast Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 5, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Post 6 of Dubuque, at 11:30a.m. Friday, May 6 at the funeral home.
Robert was born on November 15, 1926, in Dubuque, the son of Peter and Pearl (Margadant) Stonskas.
He married Shirley McLennan on December 4, 1951, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Robert was the President, Founder, Chief Estimator and co-owner of MMC Mechanical Contractors for forty-four years until retiring in 2014.
Bob grew up during the Great Depression and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was ranked as PFC when he was honorably discharged in 1946. In 2013 he was picked to be on the Honor Flight to Washington DC.
He was a member of the Dubuque 660 Shooting Society, American Legion, Amvets, and the Elks Club. Bob enjoyed actively participating in all his clubs and spending time with great friends.
Bob worked until he was 88 years of age and lots of times having two jobs. A rock for the family that always showed strength. A person all of us could turn to in times of trouble, who had a calming demeanor, would help in any situation and assure you things would get better. His earthly body has left us now, but if you had the honor to be around him and listened, watched how he lived, that was the greatest gift he could give and something all of us can live by.
Robert was an avid reader. He enjoyed vacationing in the Wisconsin Dells in the summer and his winters in Florida. He cherished his Friday poker games with dear friends at Happy’s Place and at the Moose Lodge. Bob was a family man first and at one time owned a boat and enjoyed the Mississippi River but as the grandkids started arriving, it worried him that one might have a mishap in the water so he sold the boat and put a pool in his backyard. That turned into many parties and memories that will last a lifetime. He lived to be 95 and touched so many by a smile, joke, buying someone a drink or a compliment.
Bob is survived by his children; Roxanne (John) Klaas, Merry Anne (Bill Lange), Shirley Anne Schmitt, Bob (Lori) Stonskas Jr., all of Dubuque, Pete (Sarah) Stonskas of Park View, Iowa, sister; Pearl Seibert of Manchester, IA, sisters-in-law; Carolyn Stonskas of Texas, and Georgie O’Brien of East Dubuque, IL. He is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Stonskas, brothers; Joe and Babe Stonskas; sister-in-law, Joann Elliott; brothers-in-law, Toby O’Brien, and Aldonn Seibert, and nephew; Joseph Stonskas Jr.
A Robert Stonskas Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at 3HH at Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jeremiah, Amber, and Suzanne. Special thanks to Dr. Liaboe and Trish for all of the wonderful care given to Bob over the years.
So long Chairman of the Board, your loss will be felt, but what you gave to everybody will always be with us.