MONTICELLO, Iowa — Odelia Mae Doden, 91, of Monticello died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 4 — 8 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery.
Odelia was born September 14, 1929, in Cascade, IA the daughter of Joseph and Mae (Leytem) Knepper. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School as Valedictorian at the age of 16. She married Vernon Doden on June 23, 1949, in Cascade. Together they ran a successful dairy farm near Monticello. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker, raising 12 children whom she taught many valuable life lessons through her peaceful, practical and wise demeanor.
She was very church and community-minded, participating at Sacred Heart Church as a School Board Member, CCD Teacher, and all other liturgical roles over the years. She was active with the League of Women Voters and served as a poll worker. She and Vernon opened and operated a successful Montgomery Wards Catalog Agency during the late 70’s and early 80’s.
Throughout her life, being together with her family remained paramount. Her many enjoyments also included date nights and dancing with Vernon, working in the garden, playing cards and enjoying coffee with friends, and in later years, Senior Dining.
Odelia is survived by 9 children: Dianne (Todd) Hummel of Buena Vista, CO, Cathy (Mike) Kirley of Woodbury, MN, Greg (Cheryle) Doden of Pittsburg, CA, Sharon (Robert) Caldwell of Cedar Rapids, IA, Patrice (Johnny) Cook of Dubuque, IA, Lynette (John) Fisher of Ellsworth, IA, Lisa Steiner of Monticello, IA, Kim (Joel) Salow of Center Point, IA, Mike (Becki) Doden of Bend, OR; 44 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Maureen Knepper of Marion, IA.
She is preceded in death by Vernon in 2003, 3 daughters: Debbie Berkebile in 2010, Marla Gonzales and Rochelle Stasi, both in 2016, a great granddaughter, Rylee Gray in 1994; siblings: Josephine (Harry) Neville, Arnold (Ann), Francis (Laurabelle), Hilda (LeRoy) McDermott, Ambrose (Harriet), Monica (Chet) Oyen, Louis in infancy, Marian (Donald) Kearney, Cyril and Norbert (Mary Lou); in laws: Willis (Rita) Doden and Leonard (Maiza and later Jean) Doden.
Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart School.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards and memorials may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home at PO Box 791, Monticello, Iowa 52310.