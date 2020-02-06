Jovan A. Torres Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Feb 6, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEOSTA, Iowa — Jovan Anthony Torres, 31, of Peosta, died February 2, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date. Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Peosta-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today