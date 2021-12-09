Charles L. “Chuck” Seipp, 70, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Church of the Resurrection, where services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

