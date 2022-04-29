funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald guest866 Author email Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jude T. Brashaw, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.Opal Christensen, Sherrill, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, Sherrill United Methodist Church.Darlene H. Christopherson, Janesville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52.Karolyn Downey, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.Linda F. Erickson, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Platteville Golf & Country Club.Steven J. Kuhle, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.Catherine Manternach, Odessa, Fla. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 30, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.Dorothy M. Schambow, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, Belmont Convention Center.John I. Schwartz, Dubuque — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery.Scott M. Vosberg, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.Jeffrey P. Wright, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 1:30 p.m. today, Cornerstone Church, Cascade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today