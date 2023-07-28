Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Delaney, 76, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.