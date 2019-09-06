Jeffery John McLaughlin, 63, of 2244 Simpson St., passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Church of The Nativity, with Rev. Andrew Upah officiating. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Jeff was born on November 21, 1955, in Dubuque, the son of Roger and Helen (Noel) McLaughlin. He married Janice Saffran on January 14, 1977. Jeff worked at John Deere Dubuque Works in plant security for 38 years, retiring in January 2019.
Jeff’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his two grandchildren.
He was well known for never turning down a “cream cone” or “doughny.” He was a longtime member of Nativity Parish and the Dubuque Boat Club. Drag racing was one of Jeff’s favorite pastimes. He will be greatly missed by all of his close friends at The Shop.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Janice, of Dubuque; his children, Matthew R. and Amanda A. Priebe (Randy Clark), both of Dubuque, and William J., of Iowa City, Iowa; his grandchildren, Kyle and Adeline Priebe, of Dubuque; his mother, Helen McLaughlin, of Dubuque; his siblings, Tom (Kathy) McLaughlin, Lynn (Jim) Hochberger, Jane Schmitt and Ted (Penny) McLaughlin, all of Dubuque, Doug (Beth) McLaughlin, of Maple Grove, Minn., and James (Wendy) McLaughlin, of Dubuque; his in-laws, Sheri Tomkins (John Hoppman), of Hazel Green Wis., Sue Saffran, of Dubuque, Barb (Russ) Kenseth and Lori (Jeff) Kuhle, of Asbury, Iowa, and Denise (Tom) Hilkin, of Bellevue, Iowa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger; father and mother-in-law, John and Adele (Knockel) Saffran; and brothers-in-law, Bruce Schmitt, John Saffran and Robert Tomkins.
The family requests no flowers.
A Jeffery J. McLaughlin memorial fund has been established.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.