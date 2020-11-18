Lorraine E. Tegeler, 94, of Dubuque, died Saturday, November 14, at Luther Manor, of COVID-19.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St., with Reverend Jonathan Crawford officiating. Services will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks and social distancing are required. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lorraine E. Tegeler Memorial Fund.
Lorraine was born April 25, 1926, in Dubuque, the daughter of William and Christina (Knockel) Papenthien. She married Leo Tegeler on May 27, 1950, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2013. Lorraine was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church since 1926, and she had a very strong faith in God. Over the years, she was employed at Farley & Loetscher, A.Y. McDonald, and Auto Parts Supply. Lorraine was devoted to her family, and was an excellent homemaker who loved to cook and can. Lorraine loved to go to the casino anytime she had a chance. If she was having a winning streak, it was not uncommon to hear the words “hot dog” come barreling out of her mouth. She was always there to effortlessly make everyone laugh with her hilarious one-liners.
Lorraine is survived by her children, James Tegeler, Jill (fiancé Terry Ruff) Fondell, and Jodi (Tommy McDermott) Lukens, all of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Nichole (Fondell) (Jeremy) Hall, Zach (Meghan) Lukens, Ally Lukens, and Brady Tegeler; two great-grandsons, Carter and Leo Hall; and a sister-in-law, Ethel McCready.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ed and Bob Papenthien; two sisters, Arlita Redmond and Ruth Papenthien; and her in-laws, Mildred Conzett, Joe Tegeler, Clara Wall, Catherine Tegeler and Ralph Tegeler.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Lorraine.