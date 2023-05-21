DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kathleen Dolan, 78, of Davenport, died peacefully Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Meadowview of Davenport. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Kathy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends in the gathering space at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Unbound or St. Paul the Apostle Parish.
Kathleen Ellen Wiewel was born on August 24, 1944 in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, one of eight children born to Walter and Bernadine Wiewel and grew up in Manchester, Iowa. Kathy graduated from Clarke College in Dubuque.
Kathy was united in marriage to Joseph James Dolan on October 2, 1971 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2020 following 49 years of marriage.
Kathy spent her career as a teacher and counselor in the Davenport Community School District where she worked primarily at J.B. Young Intermediate.
Kathy was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She adored and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and many family gatherings.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Kerin Bartscher (Brian), Kelly Dolan (Lisa) and Ryan Dolan (Erin), and her eight grandchildren: Maegan, Ellie, Lindsay, Anna, Molly, Rose, Emilie, and Alex; siblings: Gretchen (Dave) Eibey, Jean (Sid) Carroll, Joe (Lee) Wiewel, Pauline Joyce, Mary Lacy, Denise Parmley, and Jim (Pat) Wiewel.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by her parents. May they rest in peace.
