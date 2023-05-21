DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kathleen Dolan, 78, of Davenport, died peacefully Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Meadowview of Davenport. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Kathy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends in the gathering space at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Unbound or St. Paul the Apostle Parish.

