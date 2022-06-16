DARLINGTON, Wis. — Ann E. Symons, age 87 of Darlington, WI passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington.
She was born April 4, 1935 in Janesville, WI the daughter of William I. (Carter) and Marie (Godfrey) Wilson. Ann lived in the Darlington area almost her entire life and graduated from Darlington High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to her best friend, Dale W. Symons on April 16, 1955 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington.
After her marriage to Dale, Ann worked as a clerk for ASCS Office in Darlington for a number of years, but her favorite job was always working as a florist at Ben Franklin in Darlington and at Whitford Pharmacy.
Ann is survived by her husband Dale; one son: Craig (Jennifer) Symons of Omaha, NE; and one grandson that she absolutely adored: Dr. Evan Symons of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ann was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. She was a very talented golfer — having previously earned the title of 9 Hole Women’s Champion at Darlington Country Club. She enjoyed spending time outdoors in her garden and making sure the yard was always in tip top shape. Ann cherished the time she spent with her family creating memories they will all cherish forever. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held June 20 at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Michael Johnson of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Argyle, WI a branch of St. Isidore Parish officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Rosary will be recited June 20 at 9:30 AM and a visitation will be held June 20 from 10-11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Ann’s name.
