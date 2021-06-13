Frederick T. “Buck” Taft Jr., 85, of Dubuque, passed away on June 10, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center, with family by his side.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a memorial service with sharing time will be at 4 p.m. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Fred was born on November 11, 1935, in Dubuque, the son of Frederick and LaVetta (Walsh) Taft Sr. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was an Army Parachutist.
On August 16, 1957, he married the love of his life, Donna Mae Hielscher, in Libertyville, IL. He and Donna owned and operated Village Bar Supper Club in Kieler, WI, for 7 years. Fred also worked and retired from the Dubuque Packing Company after 42 years.
Buck was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He enjoyed golfing, listening to music, John Wayne movies, playing the lottery and having a cold Miller High Life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna; six children, DeAnn Taft, of Green Bay, WI, Debra (Joseph) Frommelt, of Dubuque, Dean Taft, of Dubuque, Denise (Paul) Bertsch, of Dubuque, Dori (Michael) Taft, of Whitewright, TX, and Danny (Scheryl) Taft, of Potosi, WI. He also is survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Michael A. Bennett; his sister, Patricia Busch; and a brother, James Taft.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their care and compassion they gave to Fred.