KIELER, Wis. — Jeannette L. Richard, 86, of Kieler, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, surrounded by family at Stonehill Health Center, in Dubuque, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, in Kieler, Wisconsin with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, where a parish scripture service will be held at 3:40 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Parish Center before the service.
Jeannette was born on April 14, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Alvin and Dorothy (Larkin) Haas. She married Thomas F. Richard on July 25, 1953. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2017.
Jeannette loved her husband and her seven children. Being a mom was most important to her, as she instilled values of faith, responsibility, hard work and appreciation of what you have. Jeannette also valued friendship as she nurtured many of these relationships throughout her life. The last five years she enjoyed new friendships at Stonehill where she continued her love of playing cards, crocheting, crafts and Bingo.
Survivors include four daughters, Donna (Dave) Richard-Langer, Urbandale, IA, Karen Hayat, Sun Prairie, WI, Kathleen (Dan) Richard-Eggers, Athens, GA, and Connie (Arvind) Deshpande, Washington, D.C.; three sons, Dave (Belinda) Richard, Wautoma, WI, Ken Richard, Madison, WI, and Keith (Clare) Richard, Kieler, WI; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Klaas, Platteville, WI; two paternal sisters-in-law, Viola Richard and Joan Richard, both of Kieler; a brother-in-law, Larry (Diane) Richard, Mineral Point; 16 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack Haas and Bob Haas; two grandchildren, Emily Eggers and James Richard; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Alice Richard.
The family wishes to thank Stonehill Health Care, Hospice of Dubuque, and Dr. Sara Loetscher.