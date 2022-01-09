Dennis Paar, 79, of Dubuque, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at home.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. The Rev. Jonathan Crawford will officiate. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home immediately following services. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
Dennis was born on September 9, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Gwendolynn (Elliott) Paar. He graduated from Dubuque Senior Highschool, Class of 1960. He married Karen Kelley on August 12, 1961, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Dubuque. Dennis proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska for thirteen months and for three years in Germany. His wife and two children were able to live with him during his time in Germany. After he was honorably discharged from the Army he served in the Army Reserve, and the Navy Reserve.
He was a bartender at a variety of places over the years, and also worked at many filling stations in Dubuque. Dennis was a machinist at Georgia Pacific, where he was employed for thirty years until his retirement.
Dennis enjoyed listening to country music, especially Johnny Cash. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He and Karen enjoyed taking their camper on trips around Wisconsin and the Midwest.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Eric (Sara) Paar; grandchildren, Daniel Paar, Travis (Allie) Paarsmith, Michele Paar, Matthew Paar, Kevin (Samantha Fries) Billmeyer, Joshua Paar, Krisstal (Jacob Shaffer) Jackson, and Destini Kohl; five great-grandchildren, Kairei and Saria Shaffer, Laklynn and Adalynn Billmeyer, and Raelyn Kohl; and his sister, Patricia Philips.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laura Paar; and two siblings, Dianna Digmann, and Barbara Weis.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque, The Moose Lodge, and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Dennis’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to all of the wonderful nurses and volunteers at Hospice of Dubuque, Unity Point Health Finley Hospital, Dr. Konz and staff, and all of the EMT volunteers. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.