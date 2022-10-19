PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Helen M. Cardin, of Platteville, entered into her eternal rest on October 14, 2022. She was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on April 27,1925 to Effie and Edwin Anderson. She graduated from high school in Muscoda. She moved to Madison in 1944, and became a supervisor for Wisconsin Bell Telephone. She met the love of her life, Paul B. Cardin, and was married June 28, 1947. They moved to Platteville in 1949 where they raised their three boys and owned Cardin’s Pharmacy. She was proud to be at her soulmate’s side when he was the president of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association 1970. She herself was the Pharmacy Auxiliary State Treasurer.

Helen worked and volunteered for various organizations in town. She served as Chairwomen and vice-chair of the Red Cross Bloodmobile for ten years. She loved to golf and played in two bridge clubs. She was an active member of the United Methodist church for 68 years. She enjoyed working on many committees, knitting work, bird watching, letter writing, local city events, watching live instrumental music, and gardening. Even in her 90’s she was still picking flowers and taking them to visit shut-ins. She was also a member of PEO Chapter AC.

