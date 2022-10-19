PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Helen M. Cardin, of Platteville, entered into her eternal rest on October 14, 2022. She was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on April 27,1925 to Effie and Edwin Anderson. She graduated from high school in Muscoda. She moved to Madison in 1944, and became a supervisor for Wisconsin Bell Telephone. She met the love of her life, Paul B. Cardin, and was married June 28, 1947. They moved to Platteville in 1949 where they raised their three boys and owned Cardin’s Pharmacy. She was proud to be at her soulmate’s side when he was the president of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association 1970. She herself was the Pharmacy Auxiliary State Treasurer.
Helen worked and volunteered for various organizations in town. She served as Chairwomen and vice-chair of the Red Cross Bloodmobile for ten years. She loved to golf and played in two bridge clubs. She was an active member of the United Methodist church for 68 years. She enjoyed working on many committees, knitting work, bird watching, letter writing, local city events, watching live instrumental music, and gardening. Even in her 90’s she was still picking flowers and taking them to visit shut-ins. She was also a member of PEO Chapter AC.
Helen was a lifelong Badger’s fan and was devoted to Badger Basketball and Green Bay football. She had the coordinating apparel for all the games. She kept herself informed of the current events and the places where her friends and family resided and traveled and prayed for their safety.
Helen’s main devotion was her three sons, Dennis, Kevin, and Drew. All of her grandchildren and great-grand children brought so much joy to her life. She was happily waiting to learn of her newest great grandbaby in September. She was lovingly called Nana by all. She was an avid spectator at all the events her grandchildren and great grandchildren participated in; soccer, basketball, cross country, plays, concerts, school programs, and musicals.
Helen is deeply missed and fondly remembered by her sons and their families; Dennis, Kevin (friend Darby Shea) and Paul Andrew (Chrissy), grandchildren Teela Helen (Tim Heiring), Teanna (Tim Thompson), Tasha (Andrew Lindlof), and Paul Tyler (friend Stephanie Dorsey) and her six great grandsons Ridge, River, Huxley, & Barrett Heiring, and Tucker & Tatum Thompson. In addition, her two sisters Ruby Hodge and Joanne Millner, her favorite sister-in-law Ann Cardin and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin & Effie and her husband Paul B. Cardin (in 1988), her sisters Norma Anderson, Camilla Miller, Vera Delberg and Jeanne Vodak, plus her brother-in-laws John and Doug Cardin.
Helen’s family would like to thank all the people in Helen’s life who maintained contact with her over the years, those connections and relationships meant the world to her and to us.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.