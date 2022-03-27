Betty E. “Betsy” Thoma 93, of Dubuque, formerly of Saint Donatus passed away surrounded by family Wednesday March 23, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 am Monday, March 28, 2022, at The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Loras Weber officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will follow at Saint Donatus Cemetery.
Betty was born on August 4, 1928, in Dubuque the daughter of Leo and Edna (Melloy) Drumm. She married Joseph Thoma in 1951 at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Dubuque and together they shared 60 years together until his passing on July 31, 2011.
Betty was happiest swinging on her front porch swing and could never have enough visits from her beloved grandchildren. Especially her main runner, granddaughter Taylor. She would often reminisce on her younger years spent dancing the night away with a cold beer and her handsome husband Joe. As she grew older she enjoyed gambling, listening to live music, and watching her favorite show on repeat, Gunsmoke. Betty will always be remembered for her witty sense of humor and never ended a phone call without a, “Love Ya kid.” Betty enjoyed and took pride in her cleaning career with Conlon Construction.
She is survived by her daughter Deb (Mick) Ehlinger; her son Terry Thoma both of LaMotte; her grandchildren Lisa (Dan) Lambe, Chad Ehlinger, Nicole (Lee Jay) Larmon, Corey (Brittnay) Ehlinger, Tracey (Kevin) Kettmann, Troy (Paige) Thoma, and Tamber Thoma. Many great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and siblings
A special thank you to Stonehill communities and Hospice of Dubuque for Bettys phenomenal end of life care.