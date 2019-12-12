Margaret A. Bausman, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Steven J. Burgess, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Brian R. Busker, Scales Mound, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Galena Bible Church, U.S. Route 20, Galena, Ill. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:15 Friday at the church.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Arleen E. Gobin, Preston, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Cottonwood Supper Club, Fennimore, Wis.
Leslie Guyer, Elgin, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, West Clermont Lutheran Church, Clermont, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Leon A. Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Allamakee County Fairgrounds Pavilion, Waukon.
Carl J. Kasparek, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Charlene G. Mills, Denver, Colo., formerly of Dubuque — Graveside services: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Harmony Cemetery, Zwingle, Iowa.
Sister Mary Merici Oehrlein, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, St. Francis Chapel.
Harold E. Pink Jr., Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donna M. Rogan, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Melrose O. Stoney, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Potosi. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Leslie A. Yeager, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jayne A. Zehentner, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday at the cathedral.
James E. Zeller, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, and 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.