RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Clarence J. “Whitey” Klein, 91, of Rickardsville, was called home peacefully at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Luther Manor, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Whitey’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Church in Rickardsville, Iowa, with Rev. Michael J. Mescher officiating. To celebrate Whitey’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Rickardsville, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 5 p.m. There will not be visitation at the church in the morning before the funeral service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Rickardsville, Iowa. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Whitey was born on August 14, 1928, in Rickardsville, Iowa, son of Andrew and Barbara (Ruden) Klein. He received his education at St. Joseph School, Rickardsville, Holy Cross High School and graduated from Loras Academy in 1946. He also attended Loras College from 1946-1947. He married Rose Marie Hanson on August 19, 1952, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on January 18, 1978. He then married Delores M. “Dee” Snodgrass Taylor on May 11, 1979, at St. Anthony’s Church in Dubuque, she also preceded him in death on February 3, 2018. Whitey farmed all his life in the Rickardsville area. He farmed until he was 80 and then retired for health reasons and to care for his wife, Dee. Clarence was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church in Rickardsville and served on the Finance Committee, the Buildings and Grounds Committee and the Parish Council throughout his years. He was a Director of the Rickardsville Public School until the Western Dubuque School District was formed and the Rickardsville School closed. Whitey also served on the Dubuque County Eminent Domain Board. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters (COF) for 50+ years and served as Financial Secretary of St. Francis Court #774 in the 1940s and 1950s. Whitey was a humble farmer with a strong faith in God and love of family.
Those left to cherish Whitey’s memory include his children, Michael (Sue) Klein, Epworth, Iowa, Patrick Klein, Rickardsville, Iowa, William (Mary) Klein, Peosta, Iowa, Barbara (Ted) Maiers, Holy Cross, Iowa, Beverly (Mark) Leibfried, Rickardsville, Gregory Klein, Rickardsville, Paul (Cyd) Klein, Rickardsville, Robert (Chris) Taylor, Sioux City, Iowa, and Gary Taylor, North Carolina; his 21 grandchildren; his 33 great-grandchildren; his son-in-law, Andy Thomas, Dubuque, Iowa; his sisters-in-law, Elaine Klein, Dubuque, and Mary Jo (Tom) Townsend, Florida; and a brother-in-law, Jack (Shirley) Hanson, New Mexico.
Whitey was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Marcella Steger; his 1st wife, Rose M. Klein; his 2nd wife, Delores M. “Dee” Klein; his son, Thomas Klein; his daughter, Lynne Thomas; and 3 brothers, Frank (Rita) Klein, Emmett Klein and Harold (Ady) Klein.
Whitey’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kirkendall and his nurse Kate, as well as the entire staff of Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their kind and compassionate care of Whitey throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
