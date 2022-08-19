Brian C. Sullivan, 59, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on August 16th, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Friends may greet the family from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 19th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Additional visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with service to be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

