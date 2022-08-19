Brian C. Sullivan, 59, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on August 16th, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Friends may greet the family from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 19th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Additional visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with service to be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Brian was born on July 12, 1963, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Paul B. and Margaret (Cassidy) Sullivan. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1981.
Brian married his former wife, Denise Schemmel on September 19th, 1987 and welcomed daughter Paige Cassidy and son Shane Joseph soon after. At the time of his passing, Brian worked at Georgia Pacific Corporation.
Brian enjoyed spending his Sunday’s golfing as a lifetime member of the WTHC Tour Golf, LLC where the motto was, “All the hits, All the time”; he was also a member of United Steelworkers Local 1861U.
There were few places Brian could be without knowing someone or putting a smile on their face.
The most important things to Brian were family, friends and a good ball game. If the Bears, Cubbies, or Hawkeyes were live, you would find him at the nearest TV surrounded by both. He was happiest when he was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was so proud and loud, especially when attending the grandkids sporting events. Brian was always the fun Grandpa who loved to wrestle around and give the best hugs.
Brian is survived by his daughter Paige (Troy) Thoma; his son Shane (Emma) Sullivan; his mother Margaret Sullivan; his siblings Jim Sullivan and Mark (Brenda) Sullivan; sister-in-law Nancy (Rick) Schilling; his grandchildren, Amara, Beckett and Emery Thoma; his nieces Brandi (Adam) Johnston and Krista Sullivan. Special recognition to his lifetime pal and world’s best friend, Leo Bisbing.
He was preceded in death by his father Paul B. Sullivan and his brother Joseph C. Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers a Brian Sullivan memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics SNICU staff, especially Nicole, for all their wonderful care, kindness and compassion.
