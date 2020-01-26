With Karen by his side, and two close family friends, Walter W. Graumann Jr., after a long 18-year sustained battle with dementia, which he unwillingly participated in, went to be with the Lord.
He was born October 8, 1941, in Sheboygan, WI, the firstborn son of, deceased, Walter and Enola Graumann. He attended Sheboygan schools and graduated from Stout State College in Menomonie, WI. He received a Master’s degree from U of W — Platteville in Industrial Technology and the University of Dubuque. Wally married Karen Sauer, his high school sweetheart, and they celebrated 58 years of marriage together. Wally was employed by the Manitowoc, WI, public school system for two years teaching Jr. & Sr. High Industrial Arts. He moved to the Kohler Co., of Kohler, WI, working in their engine division and later to John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in 2001 as an advanced engineering analyst. Wally was a member of Hope E. Free Church and served various churches as elder and deacon. He had a passion for coin collecting, fishing, woodworking, teaching boys auto mechanics, and working as a leader in Junior Achievement. He served others and showed the love of Jesus with his wisdom and kindness. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
In addition to his wife, Karen, he is survived by son Timothy Graumann, daughter, Terry (John) Lyon, and son Thomas (Lori) Graumann. Grandchildren Dalton, Abby, Logan, Maddie and Garrett, sisters LouJean (Ed) Greger and Maggie (Bill) Schink. Also, Karen’s brothers Mark (Karen), Jonathan and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Friday, January 31, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the funeral immediately following.
Special love goes to all the CNAs, nurses and staff of Hawkeye Care Center who so lovingly cared for both Wally and I through the good times and the bad. I will never be able to thank you enough. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, missed beyond measure.
