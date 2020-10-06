Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Gerald I. Burkle, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Vernis C. Haberichter, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Richard E. Howe, Waukon, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Kenneth L. Meyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Lyle E. Orcutt, Earlville, Iowa — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Earlville United Parish. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Gary L. Willenborg, New Vienna, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.