Larry J. Lenstra

Jan 6, 2021

Larry J. Lenstra, 63, of Waco, Texas, and formerly of Dubuque, died on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at home. Services will be held at a later date. Lake Shore Funeral Home, of Waco, is assisting the family.