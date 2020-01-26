Carol L. Flynn, 78, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on January 19, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29th, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Pastor Derek Rosensteil officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Carol was born on February 13, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Eldon and Mabel (Bemis) Essman.
On October 24, 1961, Carol married John Flynn in Dubuque, and they were blessed with 58 years of marriage. John passed away on December 15th, 2019.
Carol Flynn was an exceptional woman who loved and cherished her family. Her sense of style showed both in her home and her attire. Carol was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. Her strong work ethic was apparent with her contributions to Flynn Co Inc. and the organizations she volunteered for. She enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, canasta and hosting many parties. Over the years, she was involved with the Humane Society, Grand Opera House, United Way, YMCA, and the YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Tammy) Flynn, of Dubuque, Ann (Mike) Martin, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, Mike (Cindy) Flynn, of Dubuque, and Carrie (Jeremie) Livingston, of Winter Park, Colorado. Two grandchildren, Halle Flynn and Flynn Livingston; step granddaughter Crista (Will) Fischer and great granddaughter Annie Fischer.
Sisters-in-law Mary Meyer, of Arizona and Jane Rodell, of Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her brother Bud, and sisters Mae and Joan.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the Carol Flynn Memorial Fund.
Carol’s family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Home for all their wonderful care they gave to Carol.