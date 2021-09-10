Mary Ann Vogt, 72, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her home in Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 10:30 am Monday, September 13, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Philip Agyei as the Celebrant. Private family burial will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The church recommends masks be worn. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Mary was born September 25, 1948, in Dubuque, the daughter of Paul Owen and Ruth Margaret (Ready) Gillespie. On February 3, 1968, she married Ronald Eldon Vogt in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1966.
Mary worked for Walsh Stores for 12 years and then as a housekeeper and deck hand at the Diamond Jo Casino for 15 years.
She enjoyed playing softball, golf and volleyball, gambling at the Diamond Jo and spending time with and helping care for her great-nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her husband, Ron of Dubuque; one brother, Frank Gillespie of Dubuque; one sister, Elizabeth Bartels of Dubuque; nephews, Chris (Carisa) Simpson, Jason (Erica) Bartels and Jake Vogt; nieces, Rachel (Jared) Hammerand and Lisa (Matt) Jones; great-nephews, Michael & Joseph Simpson, Cody & Casey Bartels, Tyson Hammerand and Eli Jones; great-nieces, Kate Simpson, Brooklynn Hammerand, Brynlee Hammerand and Ivy Jones and two brothers-in-law, Roger (Lynn) Vogt and Dick (Marilyn) Vogt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister-in-law, Sharon Gillespie.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.