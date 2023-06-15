Treyvor Joseph Craven, 25, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on his birthday June 12th, 2023, as the result of an automobile accident.
Friends and family may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday June 16, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 17, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Burial will be on a later date.
Treyvor was born on June 12, 1998, in Excelsior, Minnesota, cherished son of Tina (Hess) Medel and Herb Craven Jr. He attended Stephen Hempstead High School in Dubuque. After graduating, he pursued his passion for business and marketing, earning a BA degree from NICC in Peosta.
At the young age of 17, Treyvor founded his own business, Solely Clothing Company, displaying his entrepreneurial spirit and creativity. He became a prominent figure in the local business community, advocating for and supporting other local businesses, creating a strong network of mutual support. Treyvor was the life of the party and his charismatic personality and infectious smile lit up any room he entered. Treyvor’s professional journey also included roles as a bar manager at Lion’s Den in Galena, Illinois, and as a bartender at 7 Hills Brewing Company and the Dog House, both in Dubuque. He also worked in customer service as a specialist at Kendall Hunt Publishing Company. Beyond his professional achievements, Treyvor’s true passion resided in his love for animals. He donated over 2000 hours of his time to the Dubuque Humane Society, showcasing his selflessness, compassion, and commitment for others.
Treyvor had a magnetic personality and warm heart, and he possessed a unique ability to make people feel like he had known them forever. His corny jokes and infectious humor brightened the lives of those around him, leaving a permanent mark on their hearts. In addition to his magnetic personality, Treyvor possessed an eye for style that he fearlessly showcased.
Family always held a special place in Treyvor’s life, and he cherished the bond he shared with his mother, Tina. They were not only mother and son but also best friends, supporting and loving each other unconditionally. Through all their difficulties and adventures, they were there for each other, and his mom was always encouraging him to follow his dreams.
Treyvor was a wonderful son and a great soul to everyone. He had a wonderful heart, and charisma that can’t be put into words. He and his dad shared the same sense of humor. Treyvor and his dad always joked together and got each others jokes. His mom and dad are going to miss him and love him for the rest of their life.
He had so many ideas and plans for a bright future but, unfortunately, he earned his angel wings way too soon.
Treyvor is survived by his mom Tina Medel, his dad Herb Craven Jr., brother at heart, Noah Miller; brothers Zach (Kim) Scheiber, and Carson Kreiss; grandparents Richard Hess and Patricia Beuhler, aunts Tammy (John) Feldmann, Tracey (Rick Parker) Lynch, Tanya Miller, and Tiffany (Scott) Schiffer, Kelly (Keith) Kettler, Kim (Phil) Kellam, Nancy Hamill, Amanda Craven, Connie (Denard) Sutton, uncles Daniel Davis, Jeffrey Craven, and Christopher (Chris) Craven, and cousins Sam, Lucas and Jax Feldmann, Devon, Dylan, Roman, and Braylee Blanchard, Whitney Lynch, Noah, Cloie, and Sydni Miller, Laklend, Zayden, and Greyson Schiffer, Dewey Stover, and Matthew and Morgan Hall.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa Paul Craven, grandma Nancy Hess, and uncle David Davis.
In lieu of flowers, a Treyvor J. Craven Memorial Fund has been established.
Thank you to all of Treyvor’s family, friends and to the community for all of your love and support.