Treyvor Joseph Craven, 25, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on his birthday June 12th, 2023, as the result of an automobile accident.

Friends and family may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday June 16, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 17, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Burial will be on a later date.