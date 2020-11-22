Barbara Ann Zubler, 72, of Dubuque, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, with Fr. Phil Gibbs officiating. The funeral will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Key West.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church. The Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is serving the family.
Barb was born on December 2, 1947, in Dubuque, the daughter of Merwin and Genevieve (Campbell) Gibson. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1966. Barb was united in marriage to William J. “Bill” Zubler on February 15, 1969, at Church of the Nativity.
She was formerly employed as a hostess at Carlos O’Kelly’s until her retirement in 2015. She and Bill have enjoyed Square Dancing for over 55 years. Barb loved baking, camping and traveling (especially to Branson, MO).
Surviving is her husband, Bill; three daughters, Pamela A. (Chris) Erschen, Kristine (Duane) Richter, and Cheryl Carroll, all of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Andrew Erschen, Kayla Kauffman, Emily & Rachel Richter and Benjamin Zubler; her sister, Laura (Allan) Tigges, of Dubuque; in-laws, Peggy Gibson, of Dubuque, and Zach (Linda) Lanham, of Springfield, MO; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Linda & Jim Kuhle, of East Moline, IL, and Bev Sutter, of Apache Junction, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merwin and Genevieve; and a brother, Tom Gibson.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque and Home Instead Senior Care for the wonderful care provided to their wife and mother.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.